Sudanese Congress Party Calls for Speeding up Holding of FFC Deliberative Conference

26 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Congress Party has urged to speeding up the holding of a deliberative conference for the Forces of Freedom and Change in the presence of all components of the FFC blocs, the Revolutionary Front, all the forces that have signed the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the representatives of the Resistance Committees, and the representatives of the FFC Coordinative Offices in the states to approve an agreed on political vision on all issues.

The party's leader, Eng. Omer Al-Degair, said in a media meeting today at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on the political current issues, that the deliberative conference will work to lay down an organizational structure to expand the central council of the FFC, restructuring it by forming sectors that are concerned with governance issues, to link it with the government and cancel the existing temporary committees, elect an executive body that includes all the main forces with its real weights to carry out the tasks of the daily leadership work, while the coordinative body continues as an organizational body that is concerned with issues of building freedom and peace, and the revolutionary basic bodies in the neighborhoods, cities, the states and the institutions.

Al- Degair added: "We also suggest the formation of a supreme body to hold meeting every three months, which includes the Central Council for Freedom and Change Forces, the representatives of the state's coordinative bodies to set up the general line and to periodically follow its implementation,".

