Sudan: We Adhere to FFC As Political Incubator - Al-Degair

26 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Sudanese Congress Party announced its adherence to the forces of freedom and change as a political incubator for the transitional government, denying what was reported by social media of withdrawing from them, calling for a people's broad unity of an agreed upon national vision to move towards the completion of the revolution's tasks.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party, Omer Al-Degair, said in a media meeting today at the Sudan's News Agency (SUNA) about the party's vision on the current political issues, that the Forces of Freedom and Change face real difficulties that must be addressed and to work to overcome them, which are represented in the incomplete structures of the coalition, the unclear political vision on a number of important issues of the transitional period.

He pointed to the FFC lack a fair representation for the main forces of quantitative and qualitative weight; as well as the absence of institutional channels that link the FFC with the transitional government, the weak institutional link between the central body of the FFC and the state coordinative bodies, and the failure of some of these bodies to represent all components of the states, in addition to the tension that marred the relationship between FFC and the revolutionary Front.

Al-Degair noted that the old formula that prevailed in FFC needs fundamental revisions, through the speeding up of holding the deliberative conference in the presence of all the components under each of the blocs of the FFC, all the forces that signed the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the resistance committees and the representatives of the state's FFC coordinative bodies.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.