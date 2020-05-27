Sudan: We Adhere to FFC As Political Incubator - Al-Degair

The Sudanese Congress Party announced its adherence to the forces of freedom and change as a political incubator for the transitional government, denying what was reported by social media of withdrawing from them, calling for a people's broad unity of an agreed upon national vision to move towards the completion of the revolution's tasks.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party, Omer Al-Degair, said in a media meeting today at the Sudan's News Agency (SUNA) about the party's vision on the current political issues, that the Forces of Freedom and Change face real difficulties that must be addressed and to work to overcome them, which are represented in the incomplete structures of the coalition, the unclear political vision on a number of important issues of the transitional period.

He pointed to the FFC lack a fair representation for the main forces of quantitative and qualitative weight; as well as the absence of institutional channels that link the FFC with the transitional government, the weak institutional link between the central body of the FFC and the state coordinative bodies, and the failure of some of these bodies to represent all components of the states, in addition to the tension that marred the relationship between FFC and the revolutionary Front.

Al-Degair noted that the old formula that prevailed in FFC needs fundamental revisions, through the speeding up of holding the deliberative conference in the presence of all the components under each of the blocs of the FFC, all the forces that signed the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the resistance committees and the representatives of the state's FFC coordinative bodies.