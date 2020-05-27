Tanzania: Jafo Orders TSC to Address Teachers' Complaints

27 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo has directed Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to work on all complaints lodged by teachers countrywide especially the ones focusing on their promotions.

Equally, he tasked them to immediately address 110 complaints lodged by the teachers and deliver ruling as soon as possible.

The Minister issued the directive here yesterday, after swearing in the Commission's new chairperson and eight members, who were recently appointed.

According to Mr Jafo, teachers, who account for at least 50 percent of all public servants countrywide have reg- istered many complaints espe- cially on their promotions that must be addressed.

"There are teachers who went ahead to pursue their studies to levels of Bachelor's degree, Masters and even Doctorate, but they still receive the same salary with those holding Certificate or Diploma awards," he pointed out.

Equally, Mr Jafo ordered the commission to work on 110 appeals that have been pending, because the Commission had no enough quorum mem- bers to discuss them.

