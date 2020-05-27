Malawi: EPWP Crucial in Mitigating Climate Change Effects

27 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Vincent Khonje

Kasungu — District Commissioner (DC) for Kasungu, James Kanyangalazi Tuesday said interventions in the Enhanced Public Works Programme (EPWP) are very crucial in dealing with effects of climate change.

He was speaking in Kasungu during a four day Kasungu district Council's training for frontline staff on soil and water conservation, nursery establishment and management which is currently underway.

Kanyangalazi said the country mostly relies on rain fed agriculture which was becoming problematic due to degraded soil and climate change.

The DC said with the sub projects that have been identified it was possible to reclaim the land and harvest more.

"Most of the land is now degraded and cannot produce like before in the wake of climate change. But with interventions like soil and water conservation and afforestation it is possible to reclaim the degraded land and harvest more," Kanyangalazi added.

He said after the training the frontline staff should go back to their catchment areas and impart the knowledge to fellow staff and also the community.

The DC reminded the officers that EPWP being a pilot project, the success of the project would benefit other districts where it could be scaled up.

According to District EPWP Project Coordinator, Chikumbutso Liwonde, the sub projects that have been identified in the district's five catchment areas are all centred on improving livelihoods while conserving the environment.

The projects include soil and water conservation, dam's rehabilitation, counter marker ridge construction, afforestation, natural regeneration management, roads maintenance, fish pond construction and gully reclamation among others.

He said previous PWP projects met challenges like not fully meeting the needs of the participants and not having significant support on enhanced income and food security.

The current EPWP has adopted a new approach hence now the new programme being piloted as EPWP in 10 districts.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

