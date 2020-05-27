South Africa: Police Arrested Eight Suspects for Hijacking and Recovered Stolen Goods Worth R10 Million

26 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Intelligence-driven information led the police to the premises where a hijacked truck transporting soup and sanitizers were recovered worth R10 million in Lynnwood today, at about 12:00.

Upon arrival at the premises, eight suspects were arrested and some of the items which were in the truck were recovered. It is alleged that the truck was hijacked in Midrand last week.

Meanwhile, in Erasmia the Tshwane District Trio and Drug Task Team were following up on information of a premises selling counterfeit goods and cigarettes. Upon arrival, police found the owner who allowed them to search the premises. During the search police recovered sealed and opened boxes of cigarettes. The owner was arrested, he will be charged with dealing in counterfeit goods.

The arrested suspects will appear in Pretoria Magistrates' court soon.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the work well done by the Gauteng police and urged the community to continue to work with the police. Also issuing a strong warning to those who think that the normal day-to-day police operations are at the back burner due to lockdown to think again. Gauteng is not a place to hide in.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

