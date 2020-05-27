Tunisia: Mahdia Governorate Becomes Coronavirus-Free

Tunis/Tunisia — The Mahdia governorate has become coronavirus (COVID-19) free after the last patient diagnosed with the virus recovered on Tuesday, Director of Preventive Health at the Local Health Directorate in Mahdia Mehdi Majoul told TAP correspondent.

After three samples were taken from a pregnant patient carrying the coronavirus, the test results announced Tuesday were negative along with the tests previously carried out on people who had been in contact with this woman.

These tests covered medics and paramedics in the Tahar Sfar University Hospital where the patient was admitted to the Obstetrics-Gynecology Department, a clinic and an analysis laboratory.

The first case of COVID-19 in Mahdia was recorded last March 2 in a citizen, native from Boumerdes, returning from abroad.

The total number of people infected with the virus in Mahdia since the outbreak of the COVID-19 has reached 17, of whom 2 died.