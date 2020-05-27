Tunisia: Results of COVID-19 Rapid Screening Tests Carried Out On 60 Teachers Negative (Local Health Director)

26 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The results of the COVID-19 rapid screening tests carried out on 60 teachers at the regional centre for training and skills development in Manouba were negative, local health director Imene Souissi told TAP correspondent.

She added that the screening operation carried out on teachers from schools outside the governorate of Manouba started Tuesday and will include Wednesday, the educational staff in schools under this governorate whose number is estimated at 100, besides 50 baccarlaurate students, before the resumption of classes on May 28.

Local education delegate Foued Letaief said the campaign is organised by the local health commission and overseen by a committee including medics and paramedics, the directorate of school and university medicine under the regional directorate of health.

It is being conducted in parallel with the preparation of the exceptional resumption of classes for 4830 students and 1400 teachers in the governorate of Manouba.

Preparations for the resumption of classes have begun with an extensive cleaning and disinfection campaign in all public (17) and private (9) secondary schools and the health distancing measures will be respected (12 pupils per class).

