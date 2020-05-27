South Africa: Joint Tactical Operation in John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Nets Successes

press release

During a Joint tactical operation conducted today, 26 May 2020 by the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) Cluster Crime Intelligence, Mothibistad and Wrenchville SAPS in Kuruman and Thuli Madonsela section Promise land in the Kuruman area which led to the apprehension and arrest of two suspects and suspected stolen property being confiscated.

Information was received about suspects being in possession of suspected stolen property in the Thuli Madonsela section in Promise land. During observation duties to verify the information, the members noticed a white Corsa sedan vehicle travelling towards Kuruman. Detective members from Mothibistad was immediately alerted and they stopped and searched the vehicle on the corner of Voortrekker and Main Street in Kuruman. The members found two occupants in the vehicle and upon further investigation they discovered copper cables, weighing 89.60 kilograms with an estimated value of R90 000-00, hidden inside the boot.

The two suspects aged 46 and 49 years respectively were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property (copper cables). The police also impounded the vehicle as it was used in the commission of crime.

Upon further investigation, the police searched the residence of one of the suspects in the Thuli Madonsela section and found a generator valued at R13 000-00 that is alleged to have been stolen during a housebreaking in Wrenchville recently.

Additional information also indicated that the two suspects could also be linked to other burglaries that occurred at a local mine in Kuruman earlier this month, where the items stolen, amounted to R193 000-00.

The total value of the confiscated items amounted to R148 000-00 which included the copper cables, the Corsa vehicle and the generator.

The JTG cluster commander, Major General Johan Bean urged the community to continue to report and reject stolen goods. He also commended the members for their perseverance and commitment by stamping down the authority of the state.