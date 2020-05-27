Nigeria: Kano Condemns Circulated Video On Sani Abacha Isolation Centre

27 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — Kano State Government has condemned a circulated video footage on social media, 'mischievously attempting to misrepresent facts on the ongoing installation works at Sani Abacha Isolation Centre in Kofar Mata', which is being put in place by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to fight the novel disease in the state.

The three and a half minutes video clip, containing the ongoing installation works at the isolation centre and posted on social media, is an attempt to discredit the effort by the coalition in the fight against COVID-19, the state government alleged.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, said there is no iota of truth in whatever the video clips attempted to portray.

"Whoever is behind the video did so to deliberately distort the data, considering that even in the clip, it shows that the project is still ongoing but calculatedly moves away from filming the exercise just to accomplish the task of garbling the fact," the statement added.

He says the Sani Abacha Isolation Centre, which was initially billed to accommodate 500 beds, was later redesigned based on recommendation and standards set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said while the project was reviewed and installation works continued, 218 out of the 500 beds planned for the centre were deployed to other new centres as follows: the renovated Abubakar Imam Urology, 77 beds; Daula Isolation Centre, 10 beds; Karfi Sports Institute, 213 beds; while 213 beds are retained at the Sani Abacha Isolation Centre, which account for the 500 beds capacity being delivered by CACOVID in Kano State.

The commissioner assured the state that the now 213 bed capacity Sani Abacha Isolation Centre as recommended by the relevant health authorities would soon be completed and put to use.

