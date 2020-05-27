Liberia: Press Union of Liberia to Open Book of Condolence in Memory of Journalist H. Sally Gaye

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and its auxiliaries, the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) and the Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) will open a Book of Condolence in memory of H. Sally Gaye on Thursday, May 29, 2020 in Monrovia.

The Book will be opened at 11:00am at Union's Headquarters on 44 Clay Street, and the PUL is calling on media practitioners and members of the public to turn out to sign in memory of the fallen journalist.

Miss Sally Gaye died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the ELWA Hospital after a period of illness in Monrovia. The PUL and its auxiliaries are deeply saddened by the death of the resourceful sports writer and young media trailblazer. The Sally was among three females who have in recent time taken up sports reporting as a specialty in journalism and she diligently executed her duties within the realm of all journalistic standards.

Up to her death, Miss Sally worked for the New Dawn Newspaper as its Sports Reporter and also found time to work with secondary school students on the production of a high school particular newspaper.

The Union again extends its deepest regret to the Gaye's Family over the unfortunate death of H. Sally Gaye, describing it as the cruel early downing of curtains on a career which has just started to germinate.

All journalists, the Gaye's Family, Friends of H. Sally Gaye outside of journalism and the public are kindly asked by the Press Union of Liberia to be seated at the PUL before 11:00am on Thursday at the Headquarters of the Union on 44 Clay in Monrovia.

Social distancing and the wearing of noise masks are strict requirements for being in attendance.