Liberia: How Did We Get Here?

opinion

In Liberia, our prevailing paradigm for the past two generations or more has fixated our minds on governments, policies, and corruption. Since our power lies in how effective we ponder our conviction through the deliberation of our manuscript, I will blueprint some deep reflections. I might be sardonic enough that you will squander your shrewdness. Now Then, this runup is not critical to my views so let us deep further.

I have been fond of an excerpt from a distinct World Bank study titled "Voices of the Poor: Can Anyone Hear Us" The excerpt ask some basic questions about the supposition between poor people and their desire for accountability and inclusivity. It says, "What is it that the poor reply when asked what might make the greatest difference in their lives? They say, organizations of their own so that they may negotiate with government, with traders, and with nongovernmental organizations. Direct assistance through community-driven programs so that they may shape their own destinies. Local ownership of funds, so that they may put a stop to corruption. They want nongovernmental organizations and governments to be accountable to them These are strong voices, voices of dignity." This reply is the basic state of every Liberian acting as watchdogs outside of the presume power structures of hierarchical order. They are without doubt the power that are ignored when the actuality is to see the legitimate things being done. Prevalent in our society is a President that respond to the plight of these voices with such profound ignorance that see their request as an afront to his elitism. An elitism that would pride in butt-lickers whistle stomping their unfair defense for crumbs. They sadly lack the audacity to fairly tell President Weah his failure. President Weah fanaticism is drawn to see fair-minded criticism as extremist propaganda and absolutely no one is questioning his balls that are absent from the deep-rooted crisis we are encroaching into.

Sometimes the argument is not about profound speeches or eloquence, but we are plaque with an aristocratic cabinet whose corruption and lack of the rule of law have maximally shown the political blindness in our President.

Firstly, we cannot retract when we last saw a president that stood as a pivotal voice against the consistent sexual and domestic molestation of babies, teenagers, and women in Liberia. Every day the vulnerability of women and girls are competing with the deep shape of hunger, poverty, unemployment, but we proud ourselves over a sector of partisanship over competency that would easily defend the ineptitude of a President than projecting innovation and policies that would resonate the response we want. Our performance in the Gender Based Inequality gap is the worst we can imagine. With a GII value of 0.651, ranking 155 out of 162 countries in the 2018 index we can significantly see a reflection of a failed sector that are unconscious to the everyday challenges of women and children in Liberia, The index estimates that of 100,000 live births, 725.0 women die from pregnancy related causes; and the adolescent birth rate is 136.0 births per 1,000 women of ages 15-19. Female participation in the labor market is highlighted to be 54.7 percent compared to 57.5 for men. Sadly, 18.5 percent of adult women have reached at least a secondary level of education compared to 39.6 percent of their male counterparts. The overall all statistics shows that in a case scenario of reproductive health, empowerment, and economic activity we are valued at less than a percent growth which shows a gender-based inequalities value of 0.651. When we vote, these are issues we are voting for. Notwithstanding, our narcissists in chief vow to establish a sustainable Adult Literacy Program to empower rural farmers and market women with basic reading and writing skills. Gender development and equality were keen on his campaign promises with honoring a debate to clarify his policies.

When we voted President Weah, we knew there were gains but our anger was the progress was stunted by massive corruption . This government inherited a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita that rocketed by 8.4 percent from 1990 to 2015 complimenting a Human Development Index (HDI) increased by 10.6 percent between 2000 and 2015. We clearly cannot pinpoint significant gain that overrides such progress. We are still thrashing withing the low human development category placing at 176 out of 189 countries and territories. When we finally saw progress in the fight for accountability in the 16 billion saga, we were reminded it was a Shakespearean play through their unjustifiable total exoneration of the alleged culprits as the acquittal of the Indicters of Sable Mining case. The pomposity of President Weah egotistical personalities makes everyone conceal his failure thereby feeding the delicacy of his egos with unscrupulous narratives.

The deep-rooted question is how much lack of acknowledgment for people driven power can you take? If President Weah partiality is gratifying his bunch of incompetent Aristocrat as the new order, we should be conscious that his egotism dampens any hope he would care for us. We should show how skeptical we are through our Vote. The greatest man in the house is a failure as of now until he steps up. I am in full cognizance that there will be a ballistic response to fulfill the President narcissism for petite crumbs. After all life must go on. I am in full readiness to defend my opinions and this thread continue.