Liberia: Soldiers Impound Several Vehicles Between Bong and Margibi Counties

Nyanforllah, Bong and Margibi Counties - Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia have grounded dozens of vehicles at the boundary between Bong and Margibi Counties.

As of 2:00 PM Tuesday, there were barricades at the Margibi County end of the Gbarnga-Monrovia highway. The exit out of Bong County witnessed slow-moving traffic as the soldiers allowed medical persons and trucks conveying foodstuffs and petrol to pass through.

But the entry into Bong County was grounded.

"We have been here for more than five hours," said Nathaniel Seton, who is heading to Bong County from Monrovia.

"We were told that the lockdown has been extended to 6PM, but we are surprised that AFL soldiers are here blocking the road, allowing us not to pass."

Mr Seton said AFL soldiers at the barricades refused to speak to them. "We are calling on the government to come to our aid because this is getting out of hand," he said.

Most of the owners of vehicles told our reporter they were coming from Monrovia to Bong County, where most of them said they live.

A senior AFL soldier who sat in a patrol van parked across the road said the president directive to not allow vehicles commute from one county to the other was the reason for the blockade.

When told the president specifically didn't say anything about vehicles not commuting from one county to the other in his recent address to the nation he declined to make further comment.