Tanzanian President's Handling of Pandemic Is the Epitome of Incompetence

27 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zitto Kabwe

Tanzanians of all backgrounds need to come to the realisation that their current government is not interested in protecting them and putting their interests first.

Last week, I addressed Tanzanian citizens via online platforms about the real status of the Covid-19 pandemic in our country. This follows the continuing failure of President John Magufuli to demonstrate any leadership or concern for Tanzanians during this great crisis.

President Magufuli's continued dismissal of advice from scientists, medical professionals, civil society and political party leaders has helped drive the spread of the coronavirus in Tanzania and contributed to the deaths of many citizens. His handling of Tanzania's response to the pandemic has been the epitome of incompetence.

At this time, Tanzanians of all backgrounds need to come to the realisation that their current government is not interested in protecting them and putting their interests first. It is up to individuals now to take all measures to protect themselves and their families against the rampant spread of the coronavirus. Our government has left us alone.

It appears that President Magufuli and his government are pursuing an approach of "herd immunity". This can be equated to a Darwinian "survival of the fittest", a significant gamble...

