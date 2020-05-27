Kenya: Jaro Soja to Support His Beloved Kógalo With Funds From Face Mask Business

Self-proclaimed Gor Mahia fan number one Jaro Soja has turned to selling face masks not only to prevent Kenyans from contracting coronavirus but also support the club financially.

The club has endured tough financial times since the exit of betting giant SportPesa who were the team's official sponsor.

And with the 2020 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season still kept on hold, several players, including first choice custodian David Mapigano, have publicly stated they intentions to leave the club if the financial issues are not sorted.

It is such problems that have awoken the creative juices of Jaro Soja, who has decided to donate 10% from the sale of his face masks to the Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund, a fans-driven initiative that aims at helping the club offset its bills especially player salaries and allowances.

FUNDS DONATION

"I'm back to work after a short holiday. Call me for a smart high quality Gor Mahia face mask on 0710400771. They are also affordable and I will donate 10% of the sales to club through the Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund that goes to the players directly. Buy my face masks and build Gor Mahia," Jaro Soja posted on his Facebook page.

The Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund has the blessings of the club chairman Ambrose Rachier to do activities that benefit the players directly.

Rachier, in a recent interview, admitted the club has less than 2000 registered members and with no sponsor, the team is struggling to meet its financial obligations.

The Augmentin Fund is currently fundraising to repair the team bus that is desperately in need of a face-lift.