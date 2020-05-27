Nigeria: LMC May Adopt Super 6 to Conclude 2019/20 NPFL Season

There are strong indications that the 2019/2020 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) may be concluded with a Super 6 play off in Benin City any time the Federal Government decides for sports to return.

Six teams, namely Plateau United, Enyimba, Rivers United, Lobi Stars

Rangers and Kano Pillars are believed to have been selected for the Super 6 based on the points-per- game calculation system.

It was the same system that was adopted in France, Scotland and all other places around the world where their leagues have either been cancelled or slated for similar play offs.

Although there is no official confirmation on this format to conclude the topflight domestic league from the League Management Company (LMC), a club chairman who spoke with THISDAY on condition of anonymity admitted to have been informed of the plan.

Former Chairman of Lagos-based MFM FC, Godwin Enakhena also spoke about this play off in Benin to complete the season during his sports programme on Top Radio FM yesterday morning.

The winner and the runner up of the Super 6 will represent the country in next CAF Champions League while Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes are reported to have been selected to repeat their continental tickets of representing Nigeria in the Confederation Cup.

Tornadoes that performed woefully in their campaign in the continent last term are no longer the topflight after their relegation to the lower division in the 2018/2019 season.

However, Chairman of the LMC, Shehu Dikko who was guest on Channel Television sports programme on Monday did not speak on which of the four options available to the league organizers to conclude the season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was however emphatic that the lower division league, including the Women's topflight, may have to wait till later in the year to restart afresh.

"We have been in discussion with the NFF and every body involved. We have looked at possibility of what is going to happen to all those (lower) leagues based on this (Covid-19) circumstances.

"You can see even most of the developed countries are more focused on finishing the elite leagues because of the finances involved.

"May be at the end of the day the decision will be whether to have a fresh start (of the lower leagues)and see if they can move ahead to the next season based on circumstances on ground, pending when the country will be opened up.

"That is our conversation which is on the table of the NFF to be decided by the federation."

Dikko was emphatic that Nigeria cannot be different from many other countries that have canceled their lower leagues but concentrated only on concluding the elite leagues.

"The Women League has not started, the NLO has not started, the NNL has just started with few games. Having fresh logistics, fresh funds injection and we are considering having a fresh start of those leagues at this time is not 100% sure, Most countries have canceled the lower leagues and looking at possibility of pushing the elite league to the end," concludes the LMC Chairman who also doubles as the Second Vice President of the NFF.