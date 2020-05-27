Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia Announces Additional Support to MOH for COVID-19 Response

26 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Buchanan — ArcelorMittal Liberia announces an increase in its level of support to the Ministry of Health with in-kind contributions of medical supplies and support for facilities to strengthen the national response to the spread of the new Coronavirus (i.e. COVID-19).

The latest commitment by ArcelorMittal Liberia complements earlier support from the company toward efforts by the Government of Liberia and local authorities to combat the spread of COVID-19. At the onset of the pandemic, ArcelorMittal Liberia provided USD $ 100,000 (one hundred thousand) in medical supplies to Liberia's Ministry of Health, while at the same time, the company made donation of hygiene and sanitation supplies to local authorities in Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties. Local communities are being educated about COVID-19, through awareness efforts supported by ArcelorMittal Liberia, working with the media

Earlier this month, the Company delivered three oxygen concentrators and six medical oxygen tanks (dispensers) with fitters to the Ministry of Health. The additional effort will include:

Renovation of a Precautionary Observation Center in Nimba County; logistical support to Grand Bassa County Health Team, including repair of ambulances; an array of essential medical supplies such as a non-invasive ventilator, polypropylene isolation medical gowns, infrared thermometers, N95 mask respirators, overalls and face shields.

The company also chairs the West African Private Sector COVID-19 Liberia working group collaborating on strategies and interventions with the Government of Liberia (GoL), donor organizations, and civil society.

The Company recognizes the need to actively contain the Coronavirus and to aid in public health preparedness. We stand firm in our support and commitment to the Government and people of Liberia.

