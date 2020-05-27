Nigeria: School Feeding Programme Still On Because Food Items Are Perishable - Ngige

26 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has explained that the reason the Federal Government decided to feed the pupils under the government's school feeding programme, while they were still at home as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic was because the food items were perishing.

Ngige, who spoke with reporters at Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, argued that even while the pupils are at home on the forced holiday, they still need to be fed, coupled with the fact that the food had already been budgeted for.

He said: "The school feeding homegrown programme is necessary as it makes it possible to feed a child one quality meal daily for the development of his or her mental health.

"Secondly, those producing these food items would be enjoying a boost in their business. The cooks are also generating employment, as they hire many hands to assist them.

"Besides, the food suppliers had been mobilised when the schools were in session and they bought the food, most of which are perishable. The cooks are also being paid whether they cook or not.

"So in the wisdom of Mr. President, he felt that these foods should be sent to the parents at home, so that the continuity of its benefits will not be derailed."

According to him, the distribution of the food items was being done through the state governments, adding that even the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was not directly involved in the distribution.

He added that although he is from Anambra State, he does not even know how it is being distributed in the state.

His words: "The way it was designed was such that the state government should appoint a focal person who directs the affairs.

"This is because it is the state governments that run the schools and they know the number of pupils in their schools. They also have the data and addresses of the parents."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.