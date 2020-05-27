Liberia: Yallah Lobbies for VP Taylor's Support

Bong — Senator Yallah has over the past been vocal on the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government, but he has taken another route in recent weeks, as he is seen in every corner of the county explaining the goodness of President George Manneh Weah and Vice President Taylor.

Sen. Yallah is an executive member of the People's Unification Party (PUP), a political party that supported the standard bearer of the former governing Unity Party, Mr. Joseph Nyumah Boakai in the 2017 election.

According to a reliable source, Sen. Yallah has been seen around the offices of the vice president in recent times and has settled all the alleged misunderstandings he had with her.

An insider who begged not to be named says Sen. Yallah usually calls the vice president and some top officials of the CDC government, allegedly asking for the support of the party.

Our source references the impeachment of former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh, as the beginning of Sen. Yallah's desire to stand in favor of officials of the CDC in an effort to gain relevance.

Sen. Yallah supported the removal of Cllr. Ja'neh. According to our source, Yallah was seen on 23 May with Vice President Taylor when she went for what Deputy Press Secretary Philip Sangbeh described as a private visit and turning over ceremony.

According to the insider, the vice president did not actually go to the County for a private visit, rather, she allegedly went for a turning over ceremony of a solar panel light project and allegedly had a meeting with district coordinators of the National Patriotic Party about the 2020 senatorial election.

According to our correspondent, Sen. Yallah who is not a member of the NPP, was spotted leaving the Gbarnga City Corporation Office where the turning over ceremony for the solar panel light project was held.

The NewDawn has observed that Sen. Yallah is now eager to get the support of the vice president because he has heard the citizens calling on Deputy Speaker Prince Kermue Moye to contest.

Moye has accepted to contest the upcoming 2020 election. Meanwhile, Sen. Yallah has not responded to the claim that he is lobbying with the vice president to get CDC's support, though he says he is currently having political consultations ahead of the elections.