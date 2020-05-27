Kenya: Police Seek to Unravel Murder of Varsity Student Whose Body Was Found in Thicket

26 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Detectives in Mombasa County have launched investigations into the death of a university student, whose mutilated body was found dumped in a thicket.

The body of Gabriel Musyoki, a 24-year-old third-year student at Kisii University main campus, was found a few Kilometres from their home in Ujamaa area in Likoni.

FOUND DEAD

On Wednesday, around 3pm the deceased passed by his mother's workplace and was handed Sh 200 meant for the family's dinner.

That was the last time she was seen alive by the mother.

His body was later found by residents who stumbled upon it on Thursday morning in a thicket in Maweche, Kibundani area in Likoni and alerted the police.

Confirming the incident Likoni Sub-county police commander, Jane Munywoki said the deceased was a Kisii university student and was only home since all learning institutions in the country are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SLIT THROAT

Police also said the student's throat appears to have been slit.

"The family have identified the body. He was a university student, and his throat was slit," Munywoki said.

She further added that investigations are underway to apprehend the killers and thereafter establish the motive for the killing.

According to the police, the body of deceased had injuries that suggested he was tortured before being killed.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.