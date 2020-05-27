Kenya: Police Seek to Unravel Murder of Varsity Student Whose Body Was Found in Thicket

Detectives in Mombasa County have launched investigations into the death of a university student, whose mutilated body was found dumped in a thicket.

The body of Gabriel Musyoki, a 24-year-old third-year student at Kisii University main campus, was found a few Kilometres from their home in Ujamaa area in Likoni.

FOUND DEAD

On Wednesday, around 3pm the deceased passed by his mother's workplace and was handed Sh 200 meant for the family's dinner.

That was the last time she was seen alive by the mother.

His body was later found by residents who stumbled upon it on Thursday morning in a thicket in Maweche, Kibundani area in Likoni and alerted the police.

Confirming the incident Likoni Sub-county police commander, Jane Munywoki said the deceased was a Kisii university student and was only home since all learning institutions in the country are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SLIT THROAT

Police also said the student's throat appears to have been slit.

"The family have identified the body. He was a university student, and his throat was slit," Munywoki said.

She further added that investigations are underway to apprehend the killers and thereafter establish the motive for the killing.

According to the police, the body of deceased had injuries that suggested he was tortured before being killed.