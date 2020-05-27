Somalia: Federal Government Pledges Better Welfare for Internally Displaced Persons

Minister of labour and social affairs of the federal republic of Somalia Sadiq Hirsi Warfaa and the Commissioner for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons have pledged the work towards creation of job opportunities.

The two spoke during a meeting the minister's office in which they promised to bring home Somalia refugees and create income streams for the internally displaced.

"The ministry is putting efforts on ensuring continued support and relocation of the Somali Diaspora, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is currently working to create jobs for internally displaced persons and provide them with care," Minister Sadiq said.

Also, the director of social and planning departments was present at the meeting.