Somalia: 22 New Covid19 Cases Reported in Somalia

Somalia health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally of infections to 1,711.

Fawziya Abikar, health minister, said 18 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who had been discharged from hospitals to 253.

The minister said one more patient succumbed to the disease, raising the total number of deaths to 67.

She said 11 of the latest cases are male while the rest are female patients.

The Horn of African nation has instituted measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.