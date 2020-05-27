Liberia: Remaining Committed - Jewel Starfish Foundation Takes Anti-COVID 19 Fight to Broader Level

27 May 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

The Jewel Starfish Foundation (JSF) in conjunction with the Office of the Vice President of Liberia has provided food medical items for the foundation's beneficiaries in four counties: Montserrado, Margibi, Bong and Nimba.

The distribution included over 300 bags of rice, 10 cartoons of sanitary pads, 300 buckets, and detergent for hand-washing.

Healthcare facilities that benefited from the donations are CH Rennie Hospital, in Margibi, CB Dunbar Hospital in Bong County, and the Ganta Methodist Hospital in Nimba.

The donated materials were made available by the founder of Jewel Starfish Foundation, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), and the National Port Authority (NPA) as their way of supporting the foundation to enhance its impactful activities in ensuring that less privileged girls who are beneficiaries of JSF are safe and well taken care of during the pandemic.

Delivering the supplies, the Program Director of the Jewel Starfish Foundation, Stephen Audrey Kpoto, emphasized that the Foundation remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of JSF beneficiaries and women who are in dire need of empowerment in order to narrow the inequality gap.

Earlier, the foundation went to the rescue of the country's primary treatment facility, the 14th Military Hospital with the donation of five oxygen tanks as part of its continuously unrestrained commitment to remain engaged with the fight against Covid-19 in Liberia; girls on the Jewel Starfish Foundation in the densely populated Township of West Point in Monrovia and other communities that would bear the pinch of the outbreak received food, anti-COVID-19 materials, and cash to enable them to stay afloat during the pandemic.

The Founder of the Foundation, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, strongly believes that inasmuch as it is good to create awareness about the virulent disease, those awareness messages would mean nothing if they are not accompanied by tangible practical actions from everyone regardless of the stratum of society he or she finds himself or herself.

"The safety of these vulnerable girls remains a paramount to Jewel Starfish Foundation most especially at this time when their chance of winning bread is limited by the avalanche of a disease that has brought the world to its knees in every sense.

"The bags of rice and other essential materials will go a long way in helping them observe the health protocols to keep a social distance and wash their hands often to avoid contracting the virus," VP Taylor said.

"I want to make sure that those people we have made a commitment to across the country are reached as much as we can during this difficult moment; so that at least they can have something to eat during the period of the shutdown and they will have no need to come outside," she stressed.

Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

