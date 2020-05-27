Liberia: Women Business Organization Identify With LMA Amid COVID-19

27 May 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The National Association of Liberian Business Women and Women Entrepreneurs (NALBWE) has donated huge consignments of anti-Coronavirus material to the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) to help support the fight against the disease caused by the virus.

The organization's chairperson, Ophelia E. Hoff-Saytumah, said the donation is part of their way of joining the fight against COVID-19 by helping people with necessary drugs and face masks to save lives.

"We had Ebola and when everyone got together, we saw the difference. We want to do the same thing now to defeat the coronavirus. We have been informed that it's easier to fight the virus if you wear a mask," Mrs. Hoff-Saytumah said in a press release. "It's important for us to identify with you and get to know each other. Now, all women in business can become a member or even women who are starting their business."

According to Mrs. Hoff-Saytumah, the donation was the association's first activity and expressed their hope to continue to support businesses and the LMA.

Receiving the reusable consignment of masks, LMA President Alice Gorpu Yeebahn said she was delighted for the donation and calls on the organization to work with the LMA to train more women entrepreneurs.

"Since the outbreak of his virus, this is the second organization that has come to identify with the LMA. We want to say thank you for thinking about market women," Mrs. Gorpu Yeebahn added.

Mrs Hoff-Saytumah, said that the organization came into being after member states of the African Union agreed to promote the creation of a strong national association of women entrepreneurs in each country to promote entrepreneurial activities of women.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Hoff-Saytumah said it was earlier planned to have the association to be launched on May 22, but due to the prevailing pandemic, there's a need to properly plan for the launching.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.