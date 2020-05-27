Liberia: Journalist Sally Gaye to Be Laid to Rest On Saturday

Journalist Gaye died on May 17, 2020, at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville after a protracted illness

Preparations for the funeral service of the late sports journalist, Sally Gaye are said to be well underway and she will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 30.

Journalist Gaye died on May 17, 2020, at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville after a protracted illness.

According to the family, the funeral service will take place at the Assemblies of God Mission (AGM) Church on Buchanan Street, beginning at 10:00 AM.

Miss. Gaye was one of Liberia's few passionate female sports journalists and worked in the media landscape for over eight years. Sally, who was a full member of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), worked with the New Dawn newspaper from 2012 till her demise.

In 2015, she launched a television sports program on Super TV, dubbed "Super Sports," which ran for a few years before she got involved with her administrative endeavors.

In 2017, she became a member of the Young African Leaders Initiative Regional Leadership Center, West Africa (YALI RLC WA) after she was accepted to form a part of cohort-7 of leadership training initiative in Accra, Ghana. During the training program, Sally studied Civic Leadership.

Upon her return to Liberia she, along with others, founded the YALI RLC Liberia Alumni Chapter. She served as the Chapter's first President.

Later in 2019, the late Sally Gaye also launched her own organization, Youth Media Network, an organization that focuses on training aspiring journalists at high school level. On April 15, 2019, the organization published the first edition of its campus beat newspaper that featured the works of students that were trained by the organization.

Sally's body will be removed from the AB Roberts funeral parlour on May 30, 2020, and taken to the Kadomah Cemetery in Barnesville after the funeral service.