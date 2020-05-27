Somalia: Somali, AU Security Forces Foil Attack On Military Base

Ugandan soldiers, operating under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), advanced towards Buurhkaba from their former position in the town of Leego alongside members of the Somali National Army (SNA). The purpose of such an advance is to eventually open up the road from Mogadishu to Baidoa and connect the two citys currently under AMISOM's control. AU UN IST PHOTO / TOBIN JONES.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Tuesday its forces teamed up with Somalia's Jubaland security forces to foil an attack on their base and training center by al-Shabab militants in the southern region on Monday.

Paul Njema, AMISOM sector 2 commanders, said al-Shabab lost several members and a range of weapons were left behind as they hastily retreated in defeat.

Njema said about 20 al-Shabab terrorists attacked the base using rocket-propelled grenades and assault rifles but found formidable resistance in the Jubaland forces who stood their ground and defended their position.

He said the terrorists were driven back when a team from AMISOM quickly arrived to reinforce the Jubaland Forces.

"Al-Shabab suffered significant losses with several of their fighters dead and injured," he added, noting that one Jubaland soldier sustained light injuries and was treated and discharged.

AMISOM and the Somali Security Forces conducted several joint operations as part of the efforts to disrupt and degrade terrorist and armed groups.