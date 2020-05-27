Somalia: 283 Journalists and Other Media Workers Receive Face Masks for Their Protection From Covid19

27 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A total of 283 journalists and other media workers in Mogadishu have today received from the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) face masks as part of efforts to provide essential protection for the safety of journalists and other media workers who are frontline workers.

The union distributed 1415 reusable cloth masks to local journalists and other media practitioners to help them stay safe and guidance was given on how to stay safe from COVID-19. Each of the recipients was handed out five reusable cloth masks. Union organisers distributed the mask kits in the media houses and to freelance journalists.

"Ensuring journalists and other workers in the media industry have access to masks is the union's priority. We are stepping up to the challenge of providing masks to journalists and other workers as key and frontline workers because they are the lowest paid professionals who are working in precarious conditions, many of whom are providing essential services in the fight against COVID-19," said Omar Faruk Osman, NUSOJ Secretary General.

NUSOJ notes many journalists and their co-workers do not have the option of working from home and have been placed in harm's way while providing essential services. The union looks to expand this solidarity support to vulnerable journalists in the regions

