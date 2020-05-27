Namibia: Contraband Liquor a Challenge

26 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Namibia is faced with challenges of curbing the smuggling of illegal alcohol from Angola, following the ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol in the country.

The liquor trade ban imposed under the Covid-19 state of emergency has led to more cases of alcohol smuggling being reported daily, the police's regional commander in Khomas, commissioner Joseph Shikongo, said at a press briefing this afternoon.

According to Shikongo, the smuggling of alcohol is increasing, and the police have issued fines totalling more than N$100 000 to people violating the prohibition of the trade in alcohol.

"We are facing challenges with those individuals that are continously selling smuggled alcohol in contravention of the state of emergency regulations as well as customs and exercise regulations," Shikongo said.

He further said the increasing numbers of people being arrested for violating the state of emergency regulations is still a challenge for the police as well.

