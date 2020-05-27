Kenya: Coca-Cola - Photos of Baringo Girl Are Pure Happiness, but Our Hands Are Tied

26 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Coca-Cola Company on Monday bowed to online pressure and stated their position the little girl from Baringo who warmed many hearts with viral photos of her joyfully sipping a Coke drink.

The pictures of four-year-old Joy Jebiwott, in a traditional African set-up, said to have been taken by Daggy Shy, a Baringo born photographer, prompted Kenyans to launch an online campaign to have the multinational soft drink giant adopt the girl as their brand ambassador.

However, the company, in a statement, said they have a policy of not using anyone below the age of 12 years in marketing.

"This is pure happiness. You've made us smile by sharing this beautiful image. As a company we have made a decision not to use children under the age of 12 in our adverts and marketing worldwide, but we do love seeing the creativity and passion for our brand," the company said in their statement.

Earlier, the father of the girl had expressed his joy with the viral photos saying he has no reservations with the company working with his daughter.

BRAND AMBASSADOR

"If it is possible for her to be made a Coca-Cola brand ambassador, it is okay," Jacob Keror, the father of the girl stated.

The firm's responsible marketing policy clearly states out that they do not design their marketing communications in a way that directly appeals to children under 12.

"Specifically, we will not use, in any communications created after the date of adoption of this policy: Celebrities or characters whose primary appeal is to children under 12, with the exception of brand equity characters already in use... Licensed merchandise whose primary appeal is to children under 12. Images of our products being consumed by children under 12 without an adult present. We will not feature any children who are, or appear to be, under 3," Coca-Coca policy published on their website states.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.