Namibia: Niikondo Now Acting Vice Chancellor At Nust

The council of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) has appointed one of the university's top office-holders, Andrew Niikondo, as its new acting vice-chancellor.

Niikondo, who has been appointed with effect from 19 May, takes over from Morné du Toit, whose acting term ended on 18 May.

He is expected to serve for a period of six months, or until the position is filled with a full-time appointment, whichever date is earlier, according to Nust's acting marketing and communications director, Jordaania Andima.

Andima said it is envisaged that the recruitment of a vice chancellor for Nust will be concluded in the second half of the year.

"The council is confident that Dr Niikondo will lead the university according to the best of his abilities, particularly during this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

Niikondo holds a doctoral degree in public administration from the University of Namibia, obtained in 2008, among other qualifications.

He served in the executive committee of the university for nine years, first as vice rector for academic affairs and research from 2011 until 2018 and thereafter as deputy vice chancellor: academic.