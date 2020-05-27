Zimbabwe: Journalists Takawira and Chikowore Granted Bail

Columbus Mavhunga/VOA
Journalists Samuel Takawira and Frank Chikowore stand with a police detective outside a court in Harare (file photo).
26 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Harare Magistrate Manase Musiwa has granted ZWL$500 bail each to Journalists Samuel Takawira and Frank Chikowore.

The two were arrested last Friday for breaking COVID-19 regulations when they entered a hospital to interview three MDC Alliance youth members who were allegedly abducted and tortured by suspected state security agents.

The journalists were represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Magistrate Musiwa remanded the two to June 15, 2020 and were also ordered to residing at their last given addresses and not to interfere with witnesses.

