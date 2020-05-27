Rwanda: Goalkeeper Kimenyi Seals Record Move to SC Kiyovu

27 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Premier League side SC Kiyovu have completed the signing of Yves Kimenyi for a fee of Rwf16 million - a record fee for a goalkeeper in domestic football.

The 27-year old completed a two-year deal late Tuesday, May 26, after weeks-long negotiations. He joins the Green Baggies from traditional rivals Rayon Sports.

Kimenyi becomes the third major arrival within a week at the Mumena-based side following the signing of left-back Eric Gisa Irambona, also from Rayon, and Nigerian striker Samson Babua from Sunrise.

And, according to sources, the six-time champions are also in talks with Rwanda international Patrick 'Pappy' Sibomana who plays for Tanzania side Young Africans and Oumar Sidibe, a key member of the 2019/2020 Rayon Sports squad.

Before his move to Rayon at the end of 2018-19 season, Kimenyi played for local giants APR for five years where, among other accomplishments, he helped the military side to three league titles.

Kimenyi is also a regular call-up in the national team, Amavubi, since making his senior international debut in June 2016.

