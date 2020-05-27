Rwanda: Goalkeeper Kimenyi Seals Record Move to SC Kiyovu

Rwanda Premier League side SC Kiyovu have completed the signing of Yves Kimenyi for a fee of Rwf16 million - a record fee for a goalkeeper in domestic football.

The 27-year old completed a two-year deal late Tuesday, May 26, after weeks-long negotiations. He joins the Green Baggies from traditional rivals Rayon Sports.

Kimenyi becomes the third major arrival within a week at the Mumena-based side following the signing of left-back Eric Gisa Irambona, also from Rayon, and Nigerian striker Samson Babua from Sunrise.

And, according to sources, the six-time champions are also in talks with Rwanda international Patrick 'Pappy' Sibomana who plays for Tanzania side Young Africans and Oumar Sidibe, a key member of the 2019/2020 Rayon Sports squad.

Before his move to Rayon at the end of 2018-19 season, Kimenyi played for local giants APR for five years where, among other accomplishments, he helped the military side to three league titles.

Kimenyi is also a regular call-up in the national team, Amavubi, since making his senior international debut in June 2016.

