Ghana: Coconut Revitalisation Programme Launched in Volta Region

27 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Coconut Revitalisation Programme (CRP) was launched in Ho last Wednesday with the distribution 26,416 coconut seedlings to producers of the fruit in five districts and municipalities in the Volta Region.

The beneficiaries are from the Afadzato South, Ho West and Adaklu districts.

The rest are from the Ketu North and Ketu South municipalities.

The programme, which is under the supervision of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), is meant to promote the cultivation of coconut in those areas, not only for domestic consumption but more importantly for export.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who launched the programme, assured coconut growers of good returns for the venture, saying the cultivation and sale of coconut had become a lucrative business for the farmers and others in the value chain in recent times.

"The exportation of the raw coconut and the processed products has been identified as another viable source of foreign income for our dear nation," he added.

Apart from that, Dr Letsa stated that the CRP fell in line with the Planting for Food and Jobs, and Planting for Export and Rural Development initiatives.

Therefore, the Regional Minister urged farmers to embrace the CRP to reap the guaranteed benefits of good income.

Earlier, the Regional Officer of GEPA, Mr Hope Amrado said that coconut had been identified as one of the vital non-traditional crops that had bright and reassuring prospects for export.

He gave the assurance that the GEPA would also collaborate vigorously with the Department of Agriculture to provide coconut producers with the appropriate support for the success of the programme.

To ensure the success of the CRP, he said that the beneficiary farmers would sign an undertaking, pledging the proper use of the seedlings.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.