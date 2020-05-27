Namibian Dies From COVID-19 in UK

26 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

A 56-year-old Namibian-born lost his life to coronavirus on Saturday in the United Kingdom, the authorities confirmed yesterday.

The victim was identified as Abiud Uazeua, who lived with his family in Nottingham.

Uazeua has been a permanent resident of the UK for the last 15 years.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah confirmed the death yesterday.

Family spokesperson Uazereka Katjihingua yesterday told New Era the family is currently gathering at Uazeua's home in Omatanga village in the Okakarara while waiting for direction from the government.

The UK is one of the hard-hit nations with a high number of Covid-19 cases, with 259 560 confirmed cases as at yesterday afternoon. The country has reported 36 793 deaths in the process.

Rumour mongers warned

Meanwhile, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday dismissed WhatsApp audio clips doing rounds on social media singling out Ovambadja as carriers of coronavirus.

"There are audios being circulated on social media. It is not only that these audios are fake but they also have tribal undertones. The audios single out Ovambadja as carries of coronavirus and portraying them as being dangerous," he said. According to Shangula, the audios were doing the rounds after a man reportedly died aboard a fishing vessel in April.

Shangula said his death had nothing to do with Covid-19.

"I call on Namibians to desist from inventing such untruth. I further call on those who receive such audios not to forward them to others, as it constitutes an offense because they have the potential to cause panic in the community," he said.

Furthermore, Shangula said the country remains with 21 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 14 recoveries, seven active cases and no deaths. So far, he said 3 117 samples have been tested and 597 people are in quarantine.

Rest in peace... The late Abiud Uazeua

Photo: Facebook

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
