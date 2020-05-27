Ghana: Fuzak Company Limited Donates Furniture to N/R Police Command

Tamale — Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fuzak Company limited, Alhaji Hussein Yusshuw, has donated hundred (100) conference hall chairs to the Northern Regional Police Command.

The chairs which cost over GH¢40,000 are meant to help the police to execute their task effectively and efficiently.

Alhaji Yusshuw, who made the donation yesterday in Tamale, said it was part of his company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He pointed out that police personnel in the region were doing great job in maintaining law and order in the region, hence the need to support them to continue the good job.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, who received the chairs on behalf of the police service commended Fuzak Company for the donation.

He indicated that the chairs would enable the police service in the region to carry workshops and trainings session in the conference hall without challenges.

The regional commander entreated other companies and corporate bodies to emulate the example of Fuzak Company by assisting to deliver on their job.

In a related development, Fuzak Company had earlier donation Personnel Protective Equipment to some assemblies in the region in the fight against COVID-19 spread.

The assemblies included Tamale Metropolitan, Kumbungu, Yendi Municipal and Savelugu Municipal Assemblies.