Ghana: First Sky Group Donates PPE to 5 Hospitals in Volta Region

The First Sky Group of Companies has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to five health facilities in the Volta Region to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation of the PPE to the various hospitals was worth GHC 430,000 which was presented to the managements of the hospitals to enable the health workers fight the deadly virus efficiently in their line of duties.

Anfoega Catholic Hospital, Margaret Marquare Catholic Hospital in Kpando, Ho Teaching Hospital, Hohoe Municipal Hospital and St. Patrick Hospital were the hospitals which benefited from the donations made by the First Sky Group Companies.

Mr. Eric SeddyKutortse, Chief ExeccuitveOfficer of First Sky Group, who made the donation at his first point at Anfoega Catholic Hospital indicated that it was necessary to equip frontline workers with the needed PPE.

According to him, the PPE would help health workers in the various hospitals to work diligently in order to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The donation of the Personal Protective Equipment was to ensure safety protocols among the health workers in the various hospitals as a means of containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the items at the Anfoega Catholic Hospital, Mr Williams Ladzaka, Administration of the Hospital commended the generous help made by the First Sky Group of Companies to the five hospitals in the Volta Region.

MrLadzaka indicated that, the First Sky Group has contributed massively in the health sector at the Volta Region and has interest in the general health care of individuals.

The Administrator reiterated that, the efforts made by the First Sky Group in donating Personal Protective Equipment to the selected health facilities would enable quality health care to patients in the various hospitals as a means of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Ladzaka guaranteed that, the donated items made to Anfoega Catholic Hospital would be used for its intended.

The Administrator told other organisations to emulate the gesture made by the First Sky Group as they play substantive role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.