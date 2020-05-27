Ghana: 2 Coys Donate 10 Ventilators to Fight COVID-19

27 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

The government has received 10 medical ventilators for distribution to eight hospitals across the country to boost theirmanagement and handling of COVID-19 cases.

The equipment were donated by two private companies; Peewood Limited and Tema Bonded Terminal,yesterday as their contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo received them from Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Peewood Limited, Mr Adu Arthur at the COVID-19 press briefing.

According to the donors, two of the ventilators were sent to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPA) International Maritime Hospital, Tema and same number to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The rest are to be distributed to the Tema Government Hospital, South Suntreso Government Hospital; Sunyani Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Oda Government Hospital and Yilo Krobo Municipal Health Directorate.

A medical ventilator, is an equipment that assumes control over the body's breathing process when the disease has caused the lungs to fail and gives the patient time to fight off the infection and recover.

The donation, by the two companies, brings to 72 the number of ventilators in the country.

Already the Ministry of Health is in the process of procuring 50 additional ventilators.

Mr Osafo Maafo expressed the government's gratitude for the gesture and assured donors that they would be distributed as they had indicated.

He called on other institutions to rise to the occasion and support the government in the fight.

Touching on restrictions to curb the virus, he said the government would take its final decision on whether or not to ease on Friday, May 29, 2020 as the government was concluding its engagement with the identifiable groups.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.