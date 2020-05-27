Ghana: Use COVID-19 Break to Address League Challenges - Former GFA Presidential Aspirant

27 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

President of Division One League (DOL) club, Phar Rangers, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has asked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other stakeholders to take advantage of the break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic to solve some of the challenges encountered in the football league.

Nana Amponsah stated in an interview that, "there are bad pitches across the country which is affecting our football and we cannot resume without doing anything about it. We need to take advantage of the current situation to improve upon conditions at our league centres," he stated.

The former FA presidential candidate said the FA had not been proactive enough in its approach in ensuring the resumption of football in Ghana.

"Currently, pitches are in bad shapes due to the lack of football and cannot be ready for use in the next one or two months; making it impossible to start the league in the coming days," he stressed.

According to Nana Amponsah, the earliest time the league can resume is September to allow the authorities to work on the pitches and other essentials.

"With that, a new league must be started with the old one cancelled. There should be no promotion and demotion.

"The earlier we take a decision on the league, the better it would be for us, but we must ensure we put things in the right place before we resume," he cautioned.

Nana Amponsah said the importance of football in the country cannot be quantified with its power to prevent crime and offers of a job for players.

He said it was important to make Ghana's football attractive on the international scene but before that, the FA must first make it attractive on the home front, adding that, "this is what will make the transfer market attractive as players move from one team to the other, leading to improved cash flow and subsequently, boost the football economy".

The Phar Rangers boss urged clubs to position themselves well to benefit from government's US$600 million stimulus package for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) affected by COVID-19.

"My club and others have been registered as limited liability companies at the Registrar General's Department and not by the FA so we can access such funds on our own without having to pass through the FA," he explained.

In Nana Amponsah's view, the GFA has been insensitive to its members during the COVID-19 period as they spent the available money on office renovation instead of thinking about the well-being of the players.

He asked the GFA to reconsider its position on the $500,000 package from FIFA to support revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and make it available to clubs to support their teams.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.