Cameroon: North West - Gendarmerie Intercept 45 Bags of Marijuana

27 May 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

In another operation, Labogenie's service car, Toyota Fortuna recovered from armed fighters in Bafut, returned to Head of Control mission by Gendarmerie Legion Commander.

Elements of the Gendarmerie Legion recently intercepted a truck from Bui division carrying some 45 bags of marijuana in the neighborhood of Sabga, Tubah subdivision. The Legion Commander, Col. Boum Bissoue told CT that the marijuana bags were hidden amongst bags of Irish potatoes, beans and maize and attempts to corrupt the gendarmes failed. The truck is impounded while the owner, two motor boys and the driver are remanded in custody with the State Counsel handling the matter.

Col. Boum Bissoue cheered the professionalism and tact of the field elements who succeeded to track the truck for the suspects to answer in court. He said security forces are alert and will not give any bandits and highway robbers any opportunity in their attempt to exploit the socio-political situation to cause pain and suffering in the population.

Away from that, a Toyota Fortuna car belonging the National Civil Engineering company, LABOGENIE, forcefully taken from their Service Head a year ago in Nkwen, Bamenda by armed fighters is back at the Yaounde head office of the cooperation. Gendarmerie Legion Commander, Col Boum Bissoue properly identified, controlled and handed over the keys to Labogenie's Head of Control Mission, in Bamenda on May 22, 2020 . Defense and security forces are to thank for the recovery of the car when they raided the fighters' base in the neighbourhood of Bafut, dislodged the fighters who fled, leaving behind the car, some horses, motorcycles etc. The operation from April 25-30 2020 was led by Col. Charles Alain Matiang.

Receiving the car the LABOGENIE Head of Control Mission hailed Defense and Security Forces for actions that continue to inspire hope for peace and security of people and property in the face of the socio-political and security crisis rocking the North West region. She told CT that the car was forcefully taken from her sometimes in 2019 and she only saw images of the car on TV screens when the service forces recovered it from the base of the armed fighters in Bafut.

