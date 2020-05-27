Liberia: HEAL, Orphans Concern Liberia Partner to Provide Relief to Orphanages

26 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

Help Educate and Assist Lives (HEAL) Inc., a US-based organization, and its sister organization HEAL Inc., Liberia, are partnering with Orphans Concern-Liberia, the lead orphans advocacy organization to provide relief to orphanages in Liberia.

The partnership has seen the provision of food and other essential support to 19 orphanages across Montserrado County.According to the Executive Director of Orphans Concern Amos Sawboh, the collaboration has created a pathway to an efficient operation during this relief effort.

He says through its implementation, and a great working relationship with NOBEL Liberia, Orphans Concern has distributed rice, breakfast baskets, oil, other food items, and funding to subsidize feeding at the orphanages.

He adds that as Orphans Concern was distributing the food items, they discovered that some of the orphanages had a significant hygiene concern: the lack of clean drinking water.

Sawboh notes that after consultation with Mr. Sando Karneh, HEAL Inc.'s Executive Director, the organization has to stand in the gap to help the children, considering the economy and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization believes that "We who are strong have an obligation to bear with the failings of the weak and not to please ourselves," he says.He continues that the first phase of the relief efforts has been going on for the last month and a half, which is the distribution of food and water.

While still ongoing, they will transition to COVID-19 prevention by providing 2000 masks and sanitary products to the orphans and their caretakers. Sawboh details that HEAL Inc. believes that food is essential, but the safety of the children is paramount.

He also states that he is glad that during this pandemic, Orphans Concerns and HEAL Inc. are coordinating to bring relief to the orphans. Speaking on behalf of Orphans Concern, Mr. Amos Sawboh says he is grateful to work with HEAL Inc. and its sister organization, HEAL Inc. Liberia during this emergency.

Considering the many challenges orphanages across Liberia are faced with, the partnership with HEAL Inc. has brought some semblance of hope to orphans.He concludes that they are making sure orphans are safe during this crisis, and with HEAL's and its donors' support, they will reach their target to bring immense relief to the orphans.

