Malawi: Analysts Predict Tonse Power Struggle

Political analysts are predicting of a fierce power struggle should the opposition Tonse alliance make it into the government after the court sanctioned presidential election.

Usi: Advised against power struggle UTM officials confer each other(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

This follows speeches at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre where the alliance held its rally ahead of the elections.

One of the analysts, Latim Matenje said the speeches at Njamba rally pointed at a looming power struggle in the alliance.

"Probably it is because the other officials are not aware of the agreement, this is what everybody talked about power," he said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia said he would be in government once Tonse alliance wins the election, saying he has vast experience in running government affairs having been a Cabinet minister in several administrations.

UTM vice president Dr Michael Usi also talked of getting a portion of power in the Tonse alliance government.

Usi, however, advised the alliance against bickering and being greedy pricks for power or wrongful self-enrichment.

In his speech the country's estranged Vice-President--who is also UTM Party president-- Saulos Chilima said he would be minister of Finance apart from the portfolio of the state vice presidency should Tonse Alliance form the next government.

Chilima also disclosed that the leadership of the alliance will be rotational.

"I will be the next presidential candidate after Dr. Lazarus Chakwera," he said.

His sentimentswere partly corroborated on the same podium by Chakwera, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president leading the nine-party Tonse Alliance.

Chakwera confirmed Chilima will doubleas Minister of Finance but did not comment on the rotational presidency arrangement.

A political analyst George Phiri said the speeches point to the fact that the Tonse alliance want to get into the government for power and positions.

