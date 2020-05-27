Malawi: Ex-Utm Members Regroup to Campaign for Mutharika - 'Not Comfortable With MCP'

Over 100 members of UTM, who have left the party due to its alliance with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have regrouped and are now campaigning for President Peter Mutharika in the court sanctioned presidential election.

Msosa: We were better off having Mutharika and Atupele than MCP government

Former UTM regional campaign director for the south Beston Maulidi described Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi as visionary and dynamic leaders.

Willard Msosa, a UTM 2019 parliamentary candidate for Blantyre west said it would be a disaster for the country if the opposition Tonse Alliance led by MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera was voted into power in the election.

"President Mutharika has been tolerant with the opposition sponsored wave of protests soon after the election. He is a democrat at heart," said Msosa.

Mutharika would continue with all the development programs and projects across the country if voted back into office.

Msosa said the election court case halted all the development programs and projects and blamed the case for the stagnation of development in the country.

Malawi is set to hold a fresh presidential election following the February 3 judgement of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities. A seven-judge panel of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's ruling.

