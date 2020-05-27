Malawi: Ex-Utm Members Regroup to Campaign for Mutharika - 'Not Comfortable With MCP'

27 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Over 100 members of UTM, who have left the party due to its alliance with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have regrouped and are now campaigning for President Peter Mutharika in the court sanctioned presidential election.

Msosa: We were better off having Mutharika and Atupele than MCP government

Former UTM regional campaign director for the south Beston Maulidi described Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi as visionary and dynamic leaders.

Willard Msosa, a UTM 2019 parliamentary candidate for Blantyre west said it would be a disaster for the country if the opposition Tonse Alliance led by MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera was voted into power in the election.

"President Mutharika has been tolerant with the opposition sponsored wave of protests soon after the election. He is a democrat at heart," said Msosa.

Mutharika would continue with all the development programs and projects across the country if voted back into office.

Msosa said the election court case halted all the development programs and projects and blamed the case for the stagnation of development in the country.

Malawi is set to hold a fresh presidential election following the February 3 judgement of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities. A seven-judge panel of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's ruling.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.