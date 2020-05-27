Malawi: Law Professor Says Ansah Has Left 'Horrible Legacy' At Malawi Pollster

27 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A legal expert has given a brutal assessment of the outgoing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah, describing her as a disgrace to the legal profession differing with President Peter Mutharika who described her as "a distinguished Malawian patriot who has served her country well and selflessly."

Ansah: The tragedy of our time Prof Garton Kamchedzera: Ansah will be remembered as incompetent and as causing chaos

Garton Kamchezera, a law professor at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), has said in quotes reported by the daily newspaper that Ansah had been an embarrassment as a legal practitioner.

"Malawians should not take anything from her seriously. Young people should not look forward to her as a model. She has been a disgrace to the legal profession," said Kamchezera.

He said Ansah is leaving a very horrible legacy.

"She will be remembered as incompetent and as causing chaos and as maybe colluding or wanting to help certain politicians to remain in power at whatever cost," he said.

Kamchezera said Ansah will also be remembered as someone callous in the regard that she did not think about the interest of Malawians.

"From the perspective of the legal profession, as the Malawi Supreme Court put it, an embarrassing inepter with regard to her understanding of the law," he said.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, social and governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali said Kamchezera is just being diplomatic in his language on the legacy of Ansah "that is if the events that have characterised the country for the past year are anything to go by."

Munthali said: "Truth be told, Ansah is a tragedy of our time."

President Mutharika has since informed the Judicial Service Commission to start the process of selecting Ansah's replacement.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

