Malawi: Mutharika Notifies Judicial Service Commission On MEC Chair Appointment

27 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

State House has said President Peter Mutharika has formally informed the Judicial Service Commission on the appointment of a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) following the resignation of Jane Ansah.

Kalilani: President Mutharika has notified the Judicial Services Commission

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani confirmed to Nyasa Times on Wednesday afternoon that the letter has been given to the commission as 150 days deadline sanctioned by Constitutional Court presidential poll draws closer.

"I can confirm that His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has written the Judicial Service Commission requesting it to submit to his office names of nominated Judges to be considered for appointment as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission," presidential press secretary Kalilani said.

"The communication was dispatched to the Commission through the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) on Tuesday the 26th of May, 2020," he added.

After getting the notification letter, the commission, headed by the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda would select some few Supreme Court judges which will be sent to the President for the appointment.

Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba said the commission can kick-start the process of selecting the MEC chairperson only after getting the notification letter.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.