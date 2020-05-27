Malawi: DPP Legislator Accuses Govt for Sidelining North Malawi

Karonga north Member of Parliament (MP) for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mungasulwa Mwambande has accused his own government for sidelining the north with development projects despite getting more votes from the region.

Mzomera( l) promised that DPP will fulfill all promises.-photo by Jordan Simeon-Phiri MEC Stringer

Speaking during a political rally in Karonga that was attended by DPP secretary general Griedezer Jeffrey, vice president of the north Goodall Gondwe, minister of lands Kamlepo Kaluwa, regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and many DPP MPs as well as senior party members, Mwambande said DPP has lost support in the north.

Mwambande who is also the former deputy minister of mine said the ruling DPP has failed to fulfil its development projects in the region.

For example, Mwambande said government has failed to construct road network projects, rice schemes, health services and education among others.

"That is why we have number of demonstrations here. Don't think they hate DPP but its failure to bring development projects in the region. But believe me or not, DPP will get many votes in the region," he said.

Mwambande further asked businessman Leston Mulli to conduct his business in the region.

"We have number of business people in the region. Therefore you need to work hand in hand with them. By doing that we shall persuade many to the party," he added.

In his response, Mzomera Ngwira while agreeing with Mwambande assured the region for more development projects if they vote for President Peter Mutharika.

