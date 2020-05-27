South Africa: Dancing On the Spot - COVID-19 in the Low-Income Economy

27 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Katlego Ramantsima

Lindiwe's story is the reality for most households in peri-urban areas. Being from the township myself, I worry about the consequences of our Covid-19 responses for the development of poor communities after the pandemic.

"I became sick when I heard that there was a lockdown because I don't have a permanent job."

So said Lindiwe Mthembu, a 35-year-old mother of four from Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, when I spoke to her on 10 May. She has been struggling to feed her family during the national lockdown.

"I survive on piece jobs working as a domestic worker, and on child support grants which I get for my two youngest children. The money I receive I use to pay for the burial society, PEP funeral cover, and grocery scheme with the ladies in my community. My partner used to cover other things like food, school uniforms and so on. But now no work, no pay."

Lindiwe says when lockdown was announced, she had some food but it soon ran out. And her family has practically no income to cover their basic needs - they rely solely on social grants to survive.

"My situation is bad because my partner also no longer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.