South Africa: Man Arrested With Large Quantity of Dagga

press release

The Port Shepstone Tactical Response Team Unit conducted an operation on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 along Abingdon Road in Umtentweni.

Police officers received intelligence of a male selling dagga at a residential premises on Link Road in Umtentweni. The team proceeded to the identified premises where a search was conducted. Police seized a large quantity of cannabis weighing 73,236 kg. The estimated street value is R732 260,00. A 34-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing in dagga. He was granted bail of R2000,00 and the matter was remanded to 4 June 2020 in the Port Shepstone Magistrates' Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the arrest and the recovery of dagga.