South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Gives COVID-19 Relief Fund Update

Following Minister Nathi Mthethwa's announcement of a R150 Million Relief Fund to assist artists, athletes, technical personnel and the core ecosystem of the sector, adjudication panels were immediately appointed for both the sport and arts and culture sector. The deadline for application of the Relief Fund was 6 April 2020.

The other part of this fund was open to proposals for livestreaming the work of creatives and athletes, particularly, intergenerational cooperation between younger artists and legends. Both processes (the Relief Fund adjudication as well as the tender application process for service providers) were mutually exclusive.

Artists were provided with the amounts that they requested but the maximum amount given to each artist is R20, 000. Those who requested less than R20, 000 were given the amounts they specifically requested. These include artists who have appealed and were considered favourably.