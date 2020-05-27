South Africa: As a Comet Passes Like a Ship in the Night, Let's Turn Our Thoughts to a Post-COVID-19 'New Deal'

opinion

There can be no arguing about the fact that Covid-19 has changed the world as we know it -- and as an unforgettable celestial event in the form of Comet SWAN occurs almost unnoticed, we grapple with the present. We also need to start thinking about the future and how to reimagine a post-Covid-19 South Africa, and the world.

I think that although we might disagree about many things concerning our approaches to this pandemic, be it testing and tracing, miscounting the dead or the various models and its stats, the one thing we all can agree on is: We need a grand strategy that will move our country forward post-Covid-19 or else we're screwed.

So, may I offer my two cent's worth?

Since the general election, which elected Cyril Ramaphosa, only took place in May 2019, and since the first Covid-19 cases became known in December of that same year, I suggest we classify this first term of Ramaphosa's as the Covid-19 term. I propose this because his government will be preoccupied with the response strategy for at least another three years, if not longer, taking us to the next 2024 general election again.

This response would entail not...