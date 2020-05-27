Zimbabwe: MDC-A Members to Appear in Court

MDC Alliance members Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova - who are at the centre of alleged abductions, are today expected to appear in court facing allegations of participating in demonstration in Warren Park during the national lockdown period.

The trio is expected to be placed on remand at the Waterfalls hospital where they are receiving treatment. Organising Secretary Lovejoy Chitengu is also expected to appear at the Harare magistrates courts facing the same allegations.

They are likely to be charged with defying the lockdown regulations.