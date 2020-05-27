South Africa: Lockdown 'Has Made Ordinary People Criminals'

analysis

Following the Collins Khosa judgment, the C-19 People's Coalition held a webinar to discuss the significance of the high court finding.

Just under two weeks have passed since the North Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of the Khosa family, ensuring that South African National Defence Force (SANDF), South African Police Service (SAPS) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers who were present when Collins Khosa was beaten and killed in Alexandra, Gauteng in April 2020 must be suspended and authorities must complete their investigations into his death.

The judgment highlighted police and military violence in the nationwide lockdown.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) received 828 complaints between 26 March and 5 May. Of those cases, 376 were lockdown-related.

"This includes 10 deaths as a result of police action and a further 79 incidents of a discharge of an official firearm. Five cases of torture, 280 of assault and seven of corruption," Thato Masiangoako, researcher at Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI), said at a People's Assembly webinar held by the C-19 People's Coalition on Tuesday 26 May.

These numbers, according to Masiangoako and other panellists at the webinar, reflect the over-criminalisation of South Africans by the SANDF, SAPS, Metro police...